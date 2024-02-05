Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY] Is Currently -4.08 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Tilray Brands Inc [NASDAQ: TLRY] loss -4.08% or -0.08 points to close at $1.88 with a heavy trading volume of 26024008 shares. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM that SweetWater Brewing and Pullman Yards Present 420 Fest on April 20 & 21, 2024.

SweetWater 420 Fest is Back Featuring 25+ Artists.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

The daily chart for TLRY points out that the company has recorded -21.99% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 20.08M shares, TLRY reached to a volume of 26024008 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLRY shares is $2.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLRY stock is a recommendation set at 2.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Tilray Brands Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tilray Brands Inc is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

Trading performance analysis for TLRY stock

Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.57. With this latest performance, TLRY shares dropped by -18.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.62 for Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9999, while it was recorded at 1.9060 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1112 for the last 200 days.

Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Tilray Brands Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tilray Brands Inc posted -1.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3,066.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TLRY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tilray Brands Inc go to 37.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY]

The top three institutional holders of TLRY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TLRY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TLRY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.