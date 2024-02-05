Market cap of Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM] reaches 158.13B – now what?

Qualcomm, Inc. [NASDAQ: QCOM] price surged by 0.41 percent to reach at $0.58. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 4:00 PM that Qualcomm Earnings Release Available on Company’s Investor Relations Website.

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced the Company’s financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2024 through an earnings release that is available on the Qualcomm Investor Relations website at http://investor.qualcomm.com/results.cfm. The earnings release will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K and will be available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

As previously announced, Qualcomm will host a conference call to discuss its fiscal first quarter results which will be broadcast live on January 31, 2024, beginning at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) at http://investor.qualcomm.com/events.cfm. An audio replay will be available at http://investor.qualcomm.com/events.cfm and via telephone following the live call for 30 days thereafter. To listen to the replay via telephone, U.S. callers may dial (877) 660-6853 and international callers may dial (201) 612-7415. Callers should use reservation number 13743224.

The one-year QCOM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.55. The average equity rating for QCOM stock is currently 2.09, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $160.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Qualcomm, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualcomm, Inc. is set at 3.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 15.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.88.

QCOM Stock Performance Analysis:

Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.99. With this latest performance, QCOM shares gained by 2.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.02 for Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 139.76, while it was recorded at 145.39 for the last single week of trading, and 121.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Qualcomm, Inc. Fundamentals:

Qualcomm, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.88 and a Current Ratio set at 2.56.

QCOM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Qualcomm, Inc. posted 2.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.15/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qualcomm, Inc. go to 8.36%.

Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of QCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in QCOM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in QCOM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.