Market cap of Cleanspark Inc [CLSK] reaches 1.63B – now what?

Cleanspark Inc [NASDAQ: CLSK] plunged by -$0.08 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $8.28. The company report on February 2, 2024 at 9:00 AM that CleanSpark Releases January 2024 Bitcoin Mining Update.

Announces expansion of Dalton, GA; site is expected to operate at 1.6 EH/s once complete.

CleanSpark Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), America’s Bitcoin Miner™, today released its unaudited bitcoin mining and operations update for the month ending January 31, 2024.

Cleanspark Inc stock has also gained 3.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CLSK stock has inclined by 100.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 50.55% and lost -24.93% year-on date.

The market cap for CLSK stock reached $1.63 billion, with 196.57 million shares outstanding and 190.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 25.29M shares, CLSK reached a trading volume of 16710271 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cleanspark Inc [CLSK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLSK shares is $11.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLSK stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Cleanspark Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleanspark Inc is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLSK in the course of the last twelve months was 21.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.37.

CLSK stock trade performance evaluation

Cleanspark Inc [CLSK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.37. With this latest performance, CLSK shares dropped by -21.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 155.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.19 for Cleanspark Inc [CLSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.93, while it was recorded at 8.33 for the last single week of trading, and 5.68 for the last 200 days.

Cleanspark Inc [CLSK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cleanspark Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.37 and a Current Ratio set at 1.38.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cleanspark Inc [CLSK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cleanspark Inc posted -0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLSK.

Cleanspark Inc [CLSK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CLSK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CLSK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CLSK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.