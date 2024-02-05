Market Analysts see Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW] gaining to $2. Time to buy?

Medical Properties Trust Inc [NYSE: MPW] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 0.61 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.28. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 4:47 PM that Medical Properties Trust Provides Update on Steward Health Care.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) today announced plans to accelerate its efforts to recover uncollected rents and outstanding loan obligations from Steward Health Care System (“Steward”) and related processes designed to significantly reduce its exposure to Steward.

As disclosed in the Company’s third quarter 2023 Form 10-Q, Steward delayed paying a portion of its September and October rent to MPT. Despite its obtaining additional working capital financing and selling its non-core laboratory business in the fourth quarter of 2023, Steward recently informed MPT that its liquidity has been negatively impacted by significant changes to vendors’ payment terms. As a result, Steward has continued to make partial monthly rent payments, and total unpaid rent under its consolidated master lease with MPT is approximately $50 million as of December 31, 2023 (exclusive of approximately $50 million that was previously deferred and not currently payable related to the Norwood Hospital, which is under reconstruction).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 28139949 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Medical Properties Trust Inc stands at 5.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.11%.

The market cap for MPW stock reached $1.96 billion, with 597.48 million shares outstanding and 588.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.01M shares, MPW reached a trading volume of 28139949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPW shares is $4.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPW stock is a recommendation set at 3.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Medical Properties Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medical Properties Trust Inc is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPW in the course of the last twelve months was 3.56.

Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.31. With this latest performance, MPW shares dropped by -33.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.16 for Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.27, while it was recorded at 3.21 for the last single week of trading, and 6.63 for the last 200 days.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Medical Properties Trust Inc posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -185.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPW.

The top three institutional holders of MPW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MPW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MPW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.