American Airlines Group Inc [AAL] gain 5.97% so far this year. What now?

American Airlines Group Inc [NASDAQ: AAL] gained 1.53% or 0.22 points to close at $14.56 with a heavy trading volume of 32706884 shares. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 4:30 PM that American Airlines, Dallas Mavericks and Nick & Sam’s Steakhouse Host 17th Annual Seats for Soldiers Night.

Wounded military service members honored with chartered flight, five-star dinner and courtside experience at Mavericks game.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

American Airlines, the Dallas Mavericks and Nick & Sam’s Steakhouse were delighted to partner again for the 17th annual Seats for Soldiers, a day full of unforgettable experiences to honor our nation’s heroes. More than 100 service members – wounded, ill and injured service members from Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio and soldiers from the Texas Army National Guard – enjoyed dinner at Nick & Sam’s Steakhouse, along with courtside seats at the Dallas Mavericks versus Orlando Magic game at American Airlines Center.

The daily chart for AAL points out that the company has recorded -8.89% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 36.89M shares, AAL reached to a volume of 32706884 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $17.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.51.

Trading performance analysis for AAL stock

American Airlines Group Inc [AAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.77. With this latest performance, AAL shares gained by 12.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.39 for American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.74, while it was recorded at 14.52 for the last single week of trading, and 14.25 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

American Airlines Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.51 and a Current Ratio set at 0.62.

American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Airlines Group Inc posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Airlines Group Inc go to 48.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]

The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.