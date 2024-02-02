Zillow Group Inc [Z] is 0.86% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Zillow Group Inc [NASDAQ: Z] surged by $1.52 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $58.36. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Experience the future of home tours with Zillow Immerse on Apple Vision Pro.

Take home shopping on Zillow to the next level with a new spatial touring experience.

Zillow® ImmerseSM, the most interactive way to explore select home listings on Zillow, today launched in the App Store for Apple Vision Pro. Zillow Immerse elevates the home tour experience to a jaw-dropping degree with its virtual walkthroughs and interactive 3D floor plans.

Zillow Group Inc stock has also gained 5.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, Z stock has inclined by 60.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.62% and gained 0.86% year-on date.

The market cap for Z stock reached $13.63 billion, with 170.56 million shares outstanding and 153.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.93M shares, Z reached a trading volume of 5635233 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zillow Group Inc [Z]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for Z shares is $54.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on Z stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Zillow Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zillow Group Inc is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for Z stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for Z in the course of the last twelve months was 53.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.84.

Z stock trade performance evaluation

Zillow Group Inc [Z] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.94. With this latest performance, Z shares gained by 1.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for Z stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.53 for Zillow Group Inc [Z]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.70, while it was recorded at 57.52 for the last single week of trading, and 48.15 for the last 200 days.

Zillow Group Inc [Z]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Zillow Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.84 and a Current Ratio set at 3.84.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Zillow Group Inc [Z] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zillow Group Inc posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for Z. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zillow Group Inc go to 6.20%.

Zillow Group Inc [Z]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of Z stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in Z stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in Z stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.