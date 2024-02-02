UBS Group AG [UBS] is -4.50% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

UBS Group AG [NYSE: UBS] traded at a low on Thursday, posting a -1.34 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $29.51. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 2:52 PM that UBS advisor team The Stephens Group named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list.

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that The Stephens Group, led by UBS private wealth advisors Jason E. Stephens and Michael Lundon, in Naples, Florida, has been named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list for 2024. The team ranked No. 9 in the state of Florida.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

“We are proud and honored that Jason, Michael and their entire team have been recognized as one of the top wealth management teams in Florida for the second consecutive year,” said Brad Smithy, Florida Market Executive at UBS Wealth Management USA. “Since joining UBS in 1999, they have consistently earned industry recognition for their expertise and commitment to excellence in serving high-net-worth clients with customized, comprehensive financial solutions.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3015807 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of UBS Group AG stands at 1.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.27%.

The market cap for UBS stock reached $95.41 billion, with 3.11 billion shares outstanding and 2.84 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, UBS reached a trading volume of 3015807 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UBS Group AG [UBS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBS shares is $31.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBS stock is a recommendation set at 2.39. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for UBS Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UBS Group AG is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBS in the course of the last twelve months was 10.10.

How has UBS stock performed recently?

UBS Group AG [UBS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.61. With this latest performance, UBS shares dropped by -2.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.73 for UBS Group AG [UBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.10, while it was recorded at 29.90 for the last single week of trading, and 24.08 for the last 200 days.

UBS Group AG [UBS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

UBS Group AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 3.78.

Earnings analysis for UBS Group AG [UBS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UBS Group AG posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS Group AG go to 10.12%.

Insider trade positions for UBS Group AG [UBS]

The top three institutional holders of UBS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UBS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UBS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.