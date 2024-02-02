Stanley Black & Decker Inc [SWK] Revenue clocked in at $15.78 billion, down -6.36% YTD: What’s Next?

Stanley Black & Decker Inc [NYSE: SWK] price plunged by -1.54 percent to reach at -$1.44. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Stanley Black & Decker Reports 4Q & Full Year 2023 Results.

Momentum in Strategic Transformation Supports Improved Profitability Expectations in 2024; Global Cost Reduction Program On-Track for Expected $2 Billion Run-Rate Savings by End of 2025 .

Fourth Quarter Gross Margin Expanded Sequentially Driven by Accelerated Supply Chain Actions to Counter Reduced Volumes, and Lower Shipping Costs.

The one-year SWK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.65. The average equity rating for SWK stock is currently 2.94, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Stanley Black & Decker Inc [SWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWK shares is $99.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWK stock is a recommendation set at 2.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Stanley Black & Decker Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stanley Black & Decker Inc is set at 2.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWK in the course of the last twelve months was 16.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.39.

SWK Stock Performance Analysis:

Stanley Black & Decker Inc [SWK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.36. With this latest performance, SWK shares dropped by -6.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.02 for Stanley Black & Decker Inc [SWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.80, while it was recorded at 94.32 for the last single week of trading, and 89.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Stanley Black & Decker Inc Fundamentals:

Stanley Black & Decker Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.39 and a Current Ratio set at 1.19.

SWK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Stanley Black & Decker Inc posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 67.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stanley Black & Decker Inc go to 13.91%.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc [SWK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SWK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SWK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SWK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.