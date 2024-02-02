Qudian Inc ADR [QD] Revenue clocked in at $39.97 million, up 4.90% YTD: What’s Next?

Qudian Inc ADR [NYSE: QD] gained 3.88% or 0.08 points to close at $2.14 with a heavy trading volume of 3628327 shares. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 5:00 AM that Qudian Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results.

Qudian Inc. (“Qudian” or “the Company” or “We”) (NYSE: QD), a consumer-oriented technology company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The daily chart for QD points out that the company has recorded -6.96% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 729.18K shares, QD reached to a volume of 3628327 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Qudian Inc ADR [QD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QD shares is $1.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QD stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Qudian Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qudian Inc ADR is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for QD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.92.

Trading performance analysis for QD stock

Qudian Inc ADR [QD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.90. With this latest performance, QD shares gained by 8.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.00 for Qudian Inc ADR [QD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.98, while it was recorded at 2.07 for the last single week of trading, and 1.91 for the last 200 days.

Qudian Inc ADR [QD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Qudian Inc ADR posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qudian Inc ADR go to -2.96%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Qudian Inc ADR [QD]

The top three institutional holders of QD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in QD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in QD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.