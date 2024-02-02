Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI] Is Currently 1.79 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [NYSE: OHI] gained 1.79% or 0.52 points to close at $29.52 with a heavy trading volume of 3100330 shares. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 3:24 PM that Omega Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) announced today that it is scheduled to release its earnings results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, after market close. In conjunction with its release, Omega will be conducting a conference call on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time to review its 2023 fourth quarter results and current developments.

To listen to the conference call via webcast, log on to www.omegahealthcare.com and click the “4Q 2023 Earnings Call” hyperlink on the “Investors” page of Omega’s website. Webcast replays of the call will be available on Omega’s website for approximately two weeks following the call. Additionally, a copy of the earnings release will be available in the “Financial Information” section on the “Investors” page of Omega’s website.

The daily chart for OHI points out that the company has recorded -7.20% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, OHI reached to a volume of 3100330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OHI shares is $32.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for OHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for OHI in the course of the last twelve months was 12.50.

Trading performance analysis for OHI stock

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.11. With this latest performance, OHI shares dropped by -4.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.50 for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.59, while it was recorded at 29.23 for the last single week of trading, and 31.03 for the last 200 days.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. go to -5.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI]

The top three institutional holders of OHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock