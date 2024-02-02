Market cap of Cigna Group [CI] reaches 89.93B – now what?

Cigna Group [NYSE: CI] jumped around 6.37 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $307.32 at the close of the session, up 2.12%. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 8:45 AM that The Cigna Group to Host Investor Day in New York City on March 7.

Global health company The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) will be hosting its Investor Day on Thursday, March 7, 2024 in New York City.

The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET featuring in-depth presentations on corporate strategy and financial targets. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://investors.thecignagroup.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx in the Investor Relations section of The Cigna Group’s website.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, CI reached a trading volume of 2754102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cigna Group [CI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CI shares is $355.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CI stock is a recommendation set at 1.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Cigna Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Feb-02-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cigna Group is set at 6.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for CI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for CI in the course of the last twelve months was 8.26.

How has CI stock performed recently?

Cigna Group [CI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.93. With this latest performance, CI shares dropped by -0.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.40 for Cigna Group [CI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 293.86, while it was recorded at 300.78 for the last single week of trading, and 283.12 for the last 200 days.

Cigna Group [CI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Cigna Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.73.

Earnings analysis for Cigna Group [CI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cigna Group posted 4.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.86/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cigna Group go to 11.22%.

Insider trade positions for Cigna Group [CI]

The top three institutional holders of CI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.