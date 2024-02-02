Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc [MRVI] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $8

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: MRVI] loss -7.24% on the last trading session, reaching $5.38 price per share at the time. The company report on January 29, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Maravai LifeSciences To Host Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

To participate in the conference call by telephone, dial (888) 596-4144 or (646) 968-2525 and reference Maravai LifeSciences, Conference ID 4939675. The call will also be available via live or archived webcast on the “Investors” section of the Maravai web site at https://investors.maravai.com.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, MRVI reached a trading volume of 2904688 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc [MRVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRVI shares is $8.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.58. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRVI in the course of the last twelve months was 4.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.33.

Trading performance analysis for MRVI stock

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc [MRVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.52. With this latest performance, MRVI shares dropped by -20.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.47 for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc [MRVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.00, while it was recorded at 6.00 for the last single week of trading, and 9.69 for the last 200 days.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc [MRVI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.33 and a Current Ratio set at 8.96.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc [MRVI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRVI.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc [MRVI]

The top three institutional holders of MRVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MRVI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MRVI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.