For Tractor Supply Co. [TSCO], Analyst sees a rise to $245. What next?

Tractor Supply Co. [NASDAQ: TSCO] gained 4.59% or 10.3 points to close at $234.90 with a heavy trading volume of 3008815 shares. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 7:45 AM that Tractor Supply Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results; Provides Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States (the “Company”), today reported financial results for its fourth quarter (13 weeks) and fiscal year (52 weeks) ended December 30, 2023. The comparable prior-year periods in fiscal 2022 included 14 weeks and 53 weeks, respectively.

Fourth Quarter Sales Performance Was in Line with the Company’s Expectations with a Comparable Store Sales Decline of 4.2%.

The daily chart for TSCO points out that the company has recorded 3.94% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, TSCO reached to a volume of 3008815 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tractor Supply Co. [TSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSCO shares is $224.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Tractor Supply Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tractor Supply Co. is set at 5.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 43.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.28.

Trading performance analysis for TSCO stock

Tractor Supply Co. [TSCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.79. With this latest performance, TSCO shares gained by 8.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.31 for Tractor Supply Co. [TSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 216.17, while it was recorded at 228.25 for the last single week of trading, and 216.40 for the last 200 days.

Tractor Supply Co. [TSCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Tractor Supply Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.28 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Tractor Supply Co. [TSCO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tractor Supply Co. posted 2.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tractor Supply Co. go to 5.40%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Tractor Supply Co. [TSCO]

The top three institutional holders of TSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TSCO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TSCO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.