Carnival plc ADR [CUK] is -8.96% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Carnival plc ADR [NYSE: CUK] surged by $0.19 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $15.35.

Longer Collectors’ Voyages combine a 14-day cruise Down Under with a South Pacific Legendary Voyage to create an extended vacation up to 50 days.

For guests dreaming of a cruise vacation to the Land Down Under, Holland America Line’s Australia and New Zealand season sailing from November 2025 to March 2026 is now open for booking. From vibrant capital cities to captivating scenery, Holland America Line’s cruises to Australia and New Zealand are a tapestry of diverse landscapes and unique cultures.

Carnival plc ADR stock has also gained 2.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CUK stock has inclined by 48.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.30% and lost -8.96% year-on date.

The market cap for CUK stock reached $2.21 billion, with 144.00 million shares outstanding and 143.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, CUK reached a trading volume of 3368773 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CUK shares is $20.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CUK stock is a recommendation set at 1.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Carnival plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival plc ADR is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for CUK in the course of the last twelve months was 2.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.39.

CUK stock trade performance evaluation

Carnival plc ADR [CUK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.20. With this latest performance, CUK shares dropped by -2.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.43 for Carnival plc ADR [CUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.39, while it was recorded at 15.03 for the last single week of trading, and 13.34 for the last 200 days.

Carnival plc ADR [CUK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Carnival plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.39 and a Current Ratio set at 0.43.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Carnival plc ADR [CUK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival plc ADR go to 13.40%.

Carnival plc ADR [CUK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CUK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CUK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CUK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.