Cardinal Health, Inc. [CAH] Revenue clocked in at $210.17 billion, up 8.32% YTD: What’s Next?

Cardinal Health, Inc. [NYSE: CAH] price surged by 1.99 percent to reach at $2.13. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 6:45 AM that Cardinal Health to acquire Specialty Networks and its PPS Analytics platform, a technology enabled multi-specialty group purchasing and practice enhancement organization in urology, rheumatology and gastroenterology.

Transaction creates increased clinical and economic value for 11,500 specialty providers, including more than 7,000 physicians across 1,200 independent physician practices.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Transaction creates platform for Cardinal Health expansion across specialty therapeutic areas.

The one-year CAH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.39. The average equity rating for CAH stock is currently 2.72, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cardinal Health, Inc. [CAH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAH shares is $110.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAH stock is a recommendation set at 2.72. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Cardinal Health, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardinal Health, Inc. is set at 2.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAH in the course of the last twelve months was 9.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CAH Stock Performance Analysis:

Cardinal Health, Inc. [CAH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.63. With this latest performance, CAH shares gained by 8.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.25 for Cardinal Health, Inc. [CAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.81, while it was recorded at 106.79 for the last single week of trading, and 93.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cardinal Health, Inc. Fundamentals:

Cardinal Health, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.99.

CAH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cardinal Health, Inc. posted 1.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cardinal Health, Inc. go to 16.31%.

Cardinal Health, Inc. [CAH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CAH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CAH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CAH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.