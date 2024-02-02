Becton Dickinson & Co. [BDX] stock Upgrade by Raymond James analyst, price target now $305

Becton Dickinson & Co. [NYSE: BDX] surged by $3.54 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $242.35. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 6:30 AM that BD Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results.

Margin Execution Drives Better Performance in Quarter and Higher Guidance for Fiscal 2024.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Q1 revenue of $4.7 billion increased 2.6% as reported, 1.6% currency-neutral and 2.4% organic.

Becton Dickinson & Co. stock has also gained 2.44% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BDX stock has declined by -4.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.27% and lost -0.61% year-on date.

The market cap for BDX stock reached $70.17 billion, with 290.39 million shares outstanding and 289.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, BDX reached a trading volume of 3146318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Becton Dickinson & Co. [BDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BDX shares is $280.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Becton Dickinson & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Becton Dickinson & Co. is set at 4.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for BDX in the course of the last twelve months was 26.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.64.

BDX stock trade performance evaluation

Becton Dickinson & Co. [BDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.44. With this latest performance, BDX shares dropped by -1.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.98 for Becton Dickinson & Co. [BDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 238.18, while it was recorded at 238.37 for the last single week of trading, and 255.03 for the last 200 days.

Becton Dickinson & Co. [BDX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Becton Dickinson & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 1.08.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Becton Dickinson & Co. [BDX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Becton Dickinson & Co. posted 2.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Becton Dickinson & Co. go to 8.40%.

Becton Dickinson & Co. [BDX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BDX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BDX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.