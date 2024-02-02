B. Riley Securities slashes price target on AST SpaceMobile Inc [ASTS] – find out why.

AST SpaceMobile Inc [NASDAQ: ASTS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.05% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.69%. The company report on January 23, 2024 at 11:33 AM that AST SpaceMobile CEO Publishes Letter to Shareholders.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (“AST SpaceMobile”) (NASDAQ: ASTS), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by everyday smartphones, today announced that Abel Avellan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AST SpaceMobile, published a letter to shareholders. The full text of the letter is below.

Over the last 12 months, ASTS stock dropped by -46.15%. The one-year AST SpaceMobile Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 83.59. The average equity rating for ASTS stock is currently 1.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $356.12 million, with 122.80 million shares outstanding and 108.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.63M shares, ASTS stock reached a trading volume of 3107573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AST SpaceMobile Inc [ASTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASTS shares is $17.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for AST SpaceMobile Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AST SpaceMobile Inc is set at 0.35 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11.

ASTS Stock Performance Analysis:

AST SpaceMobile Inc [ASTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.69. With this latest performance, ASTS shares dropped by -40.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.29 for AST SpaceMobile Inc [ASTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.65, while it was recorded at 2.91 for the last single week of trading, and 4.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AST SpaceMobile Inc Fundamentals:

AST SpaceMobile Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.06 and a Current Ratio set at 6.06.

ASTS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AST SpaceMobile Inc posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASTS.

AST SpaceMobile Inc [ASTS] Institutonal Ownership Details

