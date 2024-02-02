Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] Stock trading around $12.68 per share: What’s Next?

Alamos Gold Inc. [NYSE: AGI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.71% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.17%. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Ranchero Announces Execution of a Definitive Agreement Related to the Disposition of its Santa Daniela Property.

The Disposition is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) and the shareholders of the Company. In relation to the Disposition, Ranchero has convened a special meeting of its shareholders to be held on February 22, 2024, to seek shareholder approval for the Disposition. The Company has solicited voting support agreements from shareholders holding a total 44,483,247 common shares of the Company (each, a “Common Share”), or 67.67%, of the outstanding Common Shares, confirming their intention to vote in favor of the Disposition.

Over the last 12 months, AGI stock rose by 14.86%. The one-year Alamos Gold Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.9. The average equity rating for AGI stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.03 billion, with 396.86 million shares outstanding and 395.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, AGI stock reached a trading volume of 3166673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGI shares is $16.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Alamos Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alamos Gold Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGI in the course of the last twelve months was 39.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.27.

AGI Stock Performance Analysis:

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.17. With this latest performance, AGI shares dropped by -3.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.58 for Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.29, while it was recorded at 12.31 for the last single week of trading, and 12.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alamos Gold Inc. Fundamentals:

Alamos Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.27 and a Current Ratio set at 2.46.

AGI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alamos Gold Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alamos Gold Inc. go to -13.89%.

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] Institutonal Ownership Details

