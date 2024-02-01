WEC Energy Group Inc [WEC] fell -4.05% so far this year. What now?

WEC Energy Group Inc [NYSE: WEC] closed the trading session at $80.76. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 12:00 PM that WEC Energy Group to announce 2023 fourth-quarter and year-end financial results Feb. 1.

WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC) will issue its 2023 fourth-quarter and full-year earnings news release before the stock market opens Thursday, Feb. 1. A conference call for investors and security analysts is scheduled for the same day at 1 p.m. Central time.

Detailed financial information will be available on the WEC Energy Group website by 6:30 a.m. Central time Feb. 1.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.05 percent and weekly performance of 2.15 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, WEC reached to a volume of 12787919 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about WEC Energy Group Inc [WEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEC shares is $87.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEC stock is a recommendation set at 2.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for WEC Energy Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WEC Energy Group Inc is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for WEC in the course of the last twelve months was 83.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.42.

WEC stock trade performance evaluation

WEC Energy Group Inc [WEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.15. With this latest performance, WEC shares dropped by -4.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.61 for WEC Energy Group Inc [WEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.94, while it was recorded at 80.37 for the last single week of trading, and 86.23 for the last 200 days.

WEC Energy Group Inc [WEC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

WEC Energy Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.42 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for WEC Energy Group Inc [WEC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, WEC Energy Group Inc posted 0.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEC Energy Group Inc go to 5.45%.

WEC Energy Group Inc [WEC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of WEC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WEC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WEC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.