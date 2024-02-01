Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Lilly[Eli] & Co [LLY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Lilly(Eli) & Co [NYSE: LLY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.10% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.88%. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Johna Norton to Retire as Lilly Executive Vice President of Global Quality.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced that Johna Norton, executive vice president of Global Quality, will be retiring after 34 years of service with the company, effective July 31, 2024.

She will continue to serve at full capacity in her role and as a member of Lilly’s Executive Committee until her retirement date. An internal and external search is actively underway for her successor.

Over the last 12 months, LLY stock rose by 89.61%. The one-year Lilly(Eli) & Co stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.41. The average equity rating for LLY stock is currently 1.69, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $612.88 billion, with 950.18 million shares outstanding and 847.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, LLY stock reached a trading volume of 4696296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lilly[Eli] & Co [LLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLY shares is $654.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Lilly(Eli) & Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lilly(Eli) & Co is set at 12.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 54.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for LLY in the course of the last twelve months was 188.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

LLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Lilly(Eli) & Co [LLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.88. With this latest performance, LLY shares gained by 10.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.33 for Lilly(Eli) & Co [LLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 603.86, while it was recorded at 640.49 for the last single week of trading, and 525.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lilly[Eli] & Co Fundamentals:

Lilly(Eli) & Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.05.

LLY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lilly(Eli) & Co posted 2.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.78/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lilly(Eli) & Co go to 26.86%.

Lilly[Eli] & Co [LLY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LLY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LLY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.