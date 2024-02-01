Standard Lithium Ltd [SLI] Is Currently 0.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Standard Lithium Ltd [AMEX: SLI] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $1.32 with a heavy trading volume of 4956923 shares. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 3:01 AM that Standard Lithium Advances South West Arkansas Project: Definitive Feasibility Study and Front-End Engineering Design Firm Chosen.

“We are focused on progressing our project portfolio,” said Andy Robinson, President and Chief Operating Officer of Standard Lithium. “Despite recent headwinds in the global lithium macroeconomic environment, our projects remain very attractive. Based on our Preliminary Feasability Study (‘PFS’) results, the SWA Project is expected to sit at the lower end of the cost curve in comparison to other lithium projects. The selection of Ausenco for the SWA Project’s DFS and FEED was a critical next step for us to advance the Project and maintain development and construction timelines. Their practical experience in lithium brine projects, combined with our proven expertise of DLE in the Smackover, is expected to drive a successful Feasibility and FEED process, and we are pleased to work with a world-class engineering firm to guide the design of the SWA Project to deliver the next generation of lithium production in America.”.

The daily chart for SLI points out that the company has recorded -70.47% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, SLI reached to a volume of 4956923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Standard Lithium Ltd [SLI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLI shares is $6.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Standard Lithium Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Standard Lithium Ltd is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

Trading performance analysis for SLI stock

Standard Lithium Ltd [SLI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.45. With this latest performance, SLI shares dropped by -34.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.25 for Standard Lithium Ltd [SLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8786, while it was recorded at 1.3220 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1941 for the last 200 days.

Standard Lithium Ltd [SLI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Standard Lithium Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.62 and a Current Ratio set at 2.62.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Standard Lithium Ltd [SLI]

