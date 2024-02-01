Metlife Inc [MET] moved down -2.10: Why It’s Important

Metlife Inc [NYSE: MET] loss -2.10% on the last trading session, reaching $69.32 price per share at the time. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 4:15 PM that MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Update Video.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John McCallion has provided a fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial update video.

The video can be viewed on the company’s website at https://www.metlife.com/about-us/newsroom/#video.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.69M shares, MET reached a trading volume of 6212725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Metlife Inc [MET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $80.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 1.61. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Metlife Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Metlife Inc is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 5.46.

Trading performance analysis for MET stock

Metlife Inc [MET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.52. With this latest performance, MET shares gained by 4.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.07 for Metlife Inc [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.45, while it was recorded at 70.35 for the last single week of trading, and 61.12 for the last 200 days.

Metlife Inc [MET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Metlife Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.98.

Metlife Inc [MET]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Metlife Inc posted 1.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Metlife Inc go to 11.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Metlife Inc [MET]

The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MET stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MET stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.