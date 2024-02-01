Market Analysts see Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] gaining to $127. Time to buy?

Royal Caribbean Group [NYSE: RCL] surged by $1.14 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $127.50. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 12:49 PM that ROYAL CARIBBEAN AND LIONEL MESSI CELEBRATE ICON OF THE SEAS, A NEW ERA OF VACATIONS.

The Most Decorated Fútbol Player in History Officially Names the First-of-its-Kind Vacation in Miami.

Less than a week shy of Royal Caribbean International’s 55th anniversary, the world’s largest cruise line and world-renowned sports icon Lionel Messi – The Icon of Icon – officially debuted the all-new Icon of the Seas at a standout naming celebration in Miami. The first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation was the star of the show, as the most decorated fútbol player in history bestowed safekeeping onto the world’s best family vacation, the dedicated crew and the millions of families who will make memories on board for years to come.

Royal Caribbean Group stock has also gained 1.60% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RCL stock has inclined by 48.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 18.67% and lost -1.54% year-on date.

The market cap for RCL stock reached $32.67 billion, with 255.24 million shares outstanding and 235.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, RCL reached a trading volume of 3764499 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $129.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Group is set at 3.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for RCL in the course of the last twelve months was 13.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.17.

RCL stock trade performance evaluation

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.60. With this latest performance, RCL shares dropped by -1.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 102.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.47 for Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 119.91, while it was recorded at 126.48 for the last single week of trading, and 98.16 for the last 200 days.

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Royal Caribbean Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.17 and a Current Ratio set at 0.19.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Royal Caribbean Group posted -1.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCL.

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.