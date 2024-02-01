Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] fell -67.20% so far this year. What now?

Kaixin Auto Holdings [NASDAQ: KXIN] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -60.47 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.29. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 4:00 PM that Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Appointment of Director.

Mr. Xiaoning Wu has been serving as the chairman of Shangdong Zibo Fengdu Jiantao Company since 2003 and possesses rich experience in corporate financial management, capital investments, and sales areas. He also served as an accountant and corporate controller with Taishun Zhanzhou Construction Company during 1986-1993 and as CEO of Nantong Yongxing during 1994-2003.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16919920 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kaixin Auto Holdings stands at 57.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 22.69%.

The market cap for KXIN stock reached $7.69 million, with 228.25 million shares outstanding and 21.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 413.02K shares, KXIN reached a trading volume of 16919920 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kaixin Auto Holdings is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for KXIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

How has KXIN stock performed recently?

Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -51.08. With this latest performance, KXIN shares dropped by -67.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KXIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.05 for Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0791, while it was recorded at 0.5905 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8962 for the last 200 days.

Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Kaixin Auto Holdings’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.91 and a Current Ratio set at 1.92.

Insider trade positions for Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN]

The top three institutional holders of KXIN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KXIN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KXIN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.