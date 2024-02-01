Jefferies lifts Bausch Health Companies Inc [BHC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bausch Health Companies Inc [NYSE: BHC] closed the trading session at $7.85. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 8:00 AM that CABTREO(TM) (clindamycin phosphate, adapalene and benzoyl peroxide) Topical Gel for the Treatment of Acne Vulgaris Now Available in the U.S.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and its dermatology business, Ortho Dermatologics, today announced the U.S. launch of CABTREO™ (clindamycin, adapalene, benzoyl peroxide) Topical Gel, 1.2%

“With today’s launch of CABTREO, millions of Americans who suffer from acne each year have access to a new once-daily triple-combination topical acne treatment,” Thomas J. Appio, Chief Executive Officer, said. “In many instances, acne treatment requires using multiple products and dosing regimens, which can pose a number of challenges for patients. CABTREO has the potential to simplify dosing with a once daily topical acne treatment regimen.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.12 percent and weekly performance of -2.36 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, BHC reached to a volume of 3906904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bausch Health Companies Inc [BHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHC shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bausch Health Companies Inc is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHC in the course of the last twelve months was 3.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.89.

BHC stock trade performance evaluation

Bausch Health Companies Inc [BHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.36. With this latest performance, BHC shares dropped by -2.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.90 for Bausch Health Companies Inc [BHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.66, while it was recorded at 8.13 for the last single week of trading, and 7.82 for the last 200 days.

Bausch Health Companies Inc [BHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Bausch Health Companies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.89 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bausch Health Companies Inc [BHC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bausch Health Companies Inc posted 1.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.91/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bausch Health Companies Inc go to 2.60%.

Bausch Health Companies Inc [BHC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BHC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BHC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BHC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.