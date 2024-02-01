For Valley National Bancorp [VLY], Analyst sees a rise to $9.50. What next?

Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ: VLY] loss -7.77% or -0.81 points to close at $9.62 with a heavy trading volume of 12256169 shares. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Valley National Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results.

The daily chart for VLY points out that the company has recorded -2.93% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, VLY reached to a volume of 12256169 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Valley National Bancorp [VLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLY shares is $11.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Valley National Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valley National Bancorp is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLY in the course of the last twelve months was 6.27.

Trading performance analysis for VLY stock

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.93. With this latest performance, VLY shares dropped by -11.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.51 for Valley National Bancorp [VLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.15, while it was recorded at 10.25 for the last single week of trading, and 8.86 for the last 200 days.

Valley National Bancorp [VLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Valley National Bancorp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.09.

Valley National Bancorp [VLY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Valley National Bancorp posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valley National Bancorp go to 5.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Valley National Bancorp [VLY]

