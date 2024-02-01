For Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK], Analyst sees a rise to $12. What next?

Cushman & Wakefield plc [NYSE: CWK] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -1.50 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.52. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 10:00 AM that The Bright Side of Office: Opportunities in the Urban Core.

Demographic shifts, occupier demand, and employment forecasts bode well for the future of the office.

Cushman & Wakefield today released a new report, The Bright Side of Office: Opportunities in the Urban Core. The report explores some of the optimistic factors working in favor of office space in North American urban centers.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5207509 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cushman & Wakefield plc stands at 3.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.36%.

The market cap for CWK stock reached $2.39 billion, with 225.78 million shares outstanding and 199.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, CWK reached a trading volume of 5207509 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CWK shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CWK stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Cushman & Wakefield plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cushman & Wakefield plc is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for CWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for CWK in the course of the last twelve months was 8.78.

How has CWK stock performed recently?

Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.52. With this latest performance, CWK shares dropped by -2.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.21 for Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.72, while it was recorded at 10.50 for the last single week of trading, and 8.79 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cushman & Wakefield plc posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CWK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cushman & Wakefield plc go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]

The top three institutional holders of CWK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CWK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CWK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.