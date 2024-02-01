Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH] moved down -2.09: Why It’s Important

Enphase Energy Inc [NASDAQ: ENPH] loss -2.09% or -2.22 points to close at $104.13 with a heavy trading volume of 4981509 shares. The company report on January 29, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Enphase Energy Launches New IQ8 Microinverters for High-Powered Solar Modules in North America.

IQ8HC Microinverters (see U.S. / Canada and Mexico websites) are available for all of North America and can manage a continuous DC current of 14 amperes, supporting higher powered solar modules through increased energy harvesting. IQ8X Microinverters are available in the United States, supporting solar modules with higher output DC voltage and cell counts, such as 96-cells, 80 half-cut cells and 88 half-cut cells. The high-quality manufacturing process and low failure rates unlock an industry-leading 25-year warranty for all IQ8 Microinverters activated in the United States and Canada, and a 12-year warranty for products activated in Mexico..

The daily chart for ENPH points out that the company has recorded -30.73% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.97M shares, ENPH reached to a volume of 4981509 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENPH shares is $125.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.02. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Enphase Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enphase Energy Inc is set at 6.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENPH in the course of the last twelve months was 17.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.13.

Trading performance analysis for ENPH stock

Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.65. With this latest performance, ENPH shares dropped by -21.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.36 for Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 112.54, while it was recorded at 106.37 for the last single week of trading, and 136.41 for the last 200 days.

Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Enphase Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.13 and a Current Ratio set at 3.36.

Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enphase Energy Inc posted 1.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enphase Energy Inc go to 10.90%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH]

