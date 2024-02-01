Elevation Oncology Inc [ELEV] Stock trading around $2.78 per share: What’s Next?

Elevation Oncology Inc [NASDAQ: ELEV] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -7.95 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.78. The company report on January 22, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Elevation Oncology Announces Appointment of Darcy Mootz, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors.

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELEV), an innovative oncology company focused on the discovery and development of selective cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs, today announced the appointment of Darcy Mootz, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Mootz is an experienced life sciences executive, who brings expertise across corporate strategy, corporate development, finance, and operations to Elevation Oncology’s Board of Directors.

“We are pleased to welcome Darcy to the Elevation Oncology board, as she is a uniquely qualified leader, who has experience crafting late-stage development strategies, advancing products towards approval and launching new medicines for the treatment of cancer,” said Steve Elms, Managing Partner of Aisling Capital and Chairman of Elevation Oncology. “In addition, her broad expertise complements the strengths and skills of Elevation Oncology’s Board of Directors, and I am confident she will provide important perspective as we continue to advance EO-3021 through clinical development. We look forward to Darcy’s many contributions.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8279757 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Elevation Oncology Inc stands at 15.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 29.45%.

The market cap for ELEV stock reached $117.90 million, with 42.41 million shares outstanding and 34.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, ELEV reached a trading volume of 8279757 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELEV shares is $4.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELEV stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Securities have made an estimate for Elevation Oncology Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elevation Oncology Inc is set at 0.38 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.24.

Elevation Oncology Inc [ELEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.32. With this latest performance, ELEV shares gained by 417.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 135.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 178.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.56 for Elevation Oncology Inc [ELEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.21, while it was recorded at 2.79 for the last single week of trading, and 1.44 for the last 200 days.

Elevation Oncology Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.99 and a Current Ratio set at 12.99.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Elevation Oncology Inc posted -0.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.78/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELEV.

The top three institutional holders of ELEV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ELEV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ELEV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.