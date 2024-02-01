Alliant Energy Corp. [LNT] Stock trading around $48.66 per share: What’s Next?

Alliant Energy Corp. [NASDAQ: LNT] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -0.45 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $48.66. The company report on January 23, 2024 at 5:00 PM that Alliant Energy Corporation Announces Year-End 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) has scheduled its year-end 2023 earnings release for Thursday, February 15th, after market close. A conference call to review the year-end results is scheduled for Friday, February 16th at 9 a.m. CT.

Alliant Energy will webcast the event live at www.alliantenergy.com/investors. The call is open to the public and will be hosted by John Larsen, Executive Chairman, Lisa Barton, President and CEO; and Robert Durian, Executive Vice President and CFO. Individuals who would like to participate in the conference call can do so by dialing (888) 259-6580 (Toll Free – North America) or (416) 764-8624 (Local).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10189461 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Alliant Energy Corp. stands at 1.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.64%.

The market cap for LNT stock reached $12.42 billion, with 255.18 million shares outstanding and 254.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, LNT reached a trading volume of 10189461 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alliant Energy Corp. [LNT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNT shares is $53.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Alliant Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alliant Energy Corp. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

How has LNT stock performed recently?

Alliant Energy Corp. [LNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.08. With this latest performance, LNT shares dropped by -5.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.36 for Alliant Energy Corp. [LNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.52, while it was recorded at 48.87 for the last single week of trading, and 51.46 for the last 200 days.

Alliant Energy Corp. [LNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Alliant Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.54 and a Current Ratio set at 0.71.

Earnings analysis for Alliant Energy Corp. [LNT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alliant Energy Corp. posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alliant Energy Corp. go to 6.65%.

Insider trade positions for Alliant Energy Corp. [LNT]

The top three institutional holders of LNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LNT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LNT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.