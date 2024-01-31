Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Abbvie Inc [ABBV]. What else is Wall St. saying

Abbvie Inc [NYSE: ABBV] gained 0.62% or 1.01 points to close at $164.92 with a heavy trading volume of 3815759 shares. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 7:30 PM that AbbVie Expands Biologics Manufacturing Capacity with a $223 Million Investment in Singapore Manufacturing Site.

US$223 million expansion will add biologics capacity to AbbVie manufacturing network.

Singapore manufacturing site to grow to more than 500 employees following expansion.

The daily chart for ABBV points out that the company has recorded 10.26% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.55M shares, ABBV reached to a volume of 3815759 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Abbvie Inc [ABBV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $172.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Abbvie Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abbvie Inc is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABBV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 11.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.84.

Trading performance analysis for ABBV stock

Abbvie Inc [ABBV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.54. With this latest performance, ABBV shares gained by 6.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABBV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.72 for Abbvie Inc [ABBV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 153.67, while it was recorded at 164.52 for the last single week of trading, and 147.50 for the last 200 days.

Abbvie Inc [ABBV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Abbvie Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 0.96.

Abbvie Inc [ABBV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Abbvie Inc posted 3.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abbvie Inc go to -1.33%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Abbvie Inc [ABBV]

The top three institutional holders of ABBV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ABBV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ABBV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.