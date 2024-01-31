Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR] Revenue clocked in at $5.56 billion, down -20.45% YTD: What’s Next?

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [NYSE: SPR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.53% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.32%. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 9:30 AM that Spirit AeroSystems to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results February 6.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results at 6:30 a.m. Central Standard Time on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

Spirit AeroSystems President and Chief Executive Officer Pat Shanahan will be joined by Spirit’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mark Suchinski on a conference call presentation to securities analysts about fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results and company outlook at 10 a.m. Central Standard Time.

Over the last 12 months, SPR stock dropped by -25.36%. The one-year Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.14. The average equity rating for SPR stock is currently 2.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.93 billion, with 116.03 million shares outstanding and 115.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.16M shares, SPR stock reached a trading volume of 3894660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPR shares is $32.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53.

SPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.32. With this latest performance, SPR shares dropped by -20.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.44 for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.31, while it was recorded at 26.78 for the last single week of trading, and 25.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.69 and a Current Ratio set at 1.41.

SPR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc posted -1.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -595.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc go to 8.50%.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SPR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SPR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.