Market cap of Fortinet Inc [FTNT] reaches 51.23B – now what?

Fortinet Inc [NASDAQ: FTNT] closed the trading session at $66.71. The company report on January 16, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Fortinet Announces the Industry’s First Wi-Fi 7–Enabled Secure Networking Solution.

New Wi-Fi 7 access point and 10 Gigabit Power over Ethernet switch unlock 2x faster speeds and increased capacity for Fortinet’s integrated portfolio of secure wired and wireless offerings.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.98 percent and weekly performance of 3.57 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.34M shares, FTNT reached to a volume of 5741171 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fortinet Inc [FTNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTNT shares is $61.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.34. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Fortinet Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortinet Inc is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 698.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTNT in the course of the last twelve months was 24.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.17.

FTNT stock trade performance evaluation

Fortinet Inc [FTNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.57. With this latest performance, FTNT shares gained by 12.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.77 for Fortinet Inc [FTNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.70, while it was recorded at 66.19 for the last single week of trading, and 62.89 for the last 200 days.

Fortinet Inc [FTNT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Fortinet Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.17 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fortinet Inc [FTNT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fortinet Inc posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortinet Inc go to 16.06%.

Fortinet Inc [FTNT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FTNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FTNT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FTNT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.