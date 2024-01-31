Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. [GT] Is Currently -3.47 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. [NASDAQ: GT] slipped around -0.51 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $14.19 at the close of the session, down -3.47%. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 9:14 AM that GOODYEAR ANNOUNCES SENIOR LEADERSHIP TRANSITION: MARK STEWART TO SUCCEED RICH KRAMER AS CEO.

Kramer to Retire as Chairman, CEO and President.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, GT reached a trading volume of 3865722 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. [GT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GT shares is $16.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for GT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.73.

How has GT stock performed recently?

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. [GT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.14. With this latest performance, GT shares dropped by -1.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.77 for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. [GT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.11, while it was recorded at 14.40 for the last single week of trading, and 13.29 for the last 200 days.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. [GT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. [GT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. go to 26.30%.

Insider trade positions for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. [GT]

The top three institutional holders of GT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.