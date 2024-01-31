For Two Harbors Investment Corp [TWO], Analyst sees a rise to $14.50. What next?

Two Harbors Investment Corp [NYSE: TWO] price plunged by -6.45 percent to reach at -$0.88. The company report on January 29, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Two Harbors Investment Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

MSR Provides Ballast When Agency Spreads Fluctuate.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO), an MSR + Agency RMBS real estate investment trust (REIT), today announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

The one-year TWO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.35. The average equity rating for TWO stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Two Harbors Investment Corp [TWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWO shares is $14.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Two Harbors Investment Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Two Harbors Investment Corp is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWO in the course of the last twelve months was 2.61.

TWO Stock Performance Analysis:

Two Harbors Investment Corp [TWO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.63. With this latest performance, TWO shares dropped by -10.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.17 for Two Harbors Investment Corp [TWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.81, while it was recorded at 13.39 for the last single week of trading, and 13.18 for the last 200 days.

TWO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Two Harbors Investment Corp posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.86/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -89.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Two Harbors Investment Corp go to 3.33%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp [TWO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TWO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TWO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TWO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.