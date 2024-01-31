Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE] Stock trading around $1.15 per share: What’s Next?

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [NASDAQ: EOSE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.88% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.48%. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Eos Energy Enterprises and TETRA Technologies, Inc. Extend Partnership, Expanding Electrolyte Production Capacity.

Companies executed an agreement establishing TETRA as the preferred strategic supplier of electrolyte products for Eos.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, EOSE stock dropped by -14.81%. The one-year Eos Energy Enterprises Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 85.08. The average equity rating for EOSE stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $221.43 million, with 192.55 million shares outstanding and 187.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.65M shares, EOSE stock reached a trading volume of 3788938 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOSE shares is $7.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOSE stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOSE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.81.

EOSE Stock Performance Analysis:

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.48. With this latest performance, EOSE shares dropped by -0.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.91 for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0862, while it was recorded at 1.0802 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2026 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eos Energy Enterprises Inc Fundamentals:

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.47 and a Current Ratio set at 2.32.

EOSE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc posted -0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOSE.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EOSE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EOSE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EOSE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.