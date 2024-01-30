Williams Cos Inc [WMB] Is Currently -0.17 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Williams Cos Inc [NYSE: WMB] loss -0.17% or -0.06 points to close at $34.81 with a heavy trading volume of 5890808 shares. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Williams to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results Feb. 14; will host Clean Energy Expo Feb. 13 and Analyst Day event Feb. 14 in Washington D.C.

Williams (NYSE: WMB) will host a Clean Energy Expo in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, Feb. 13, focused on how Williams and the natural gas industry are delivering energy security and affordability while simultaneously reducing global emissions. Williams will demonstrate how the natural gas value chain is leveraging and developing cutting-edge and scalable technologies to reduce emissions – from responsibly growing NextGen natural gas to displace high-emissions fuels, to the deployment of methane-monitoring satellites, real-time leak detection with AI, and efforts to develop high-efficiency clean hydrogen solutions. Convening industry leaders, policymakers and innovators, the expo will showcase how natural gas coupled with emerging technologies can be one of the most significant contributors to a clean energy future. The Expo will feature demonstrations from around 20 different companies and panel discussions with top leaders from Williams, Cheniere Energy, Inc. and EQT Corporation.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Williams plans to announce its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, ahead of its 2024 Analyst Day event in Washington D.C., which is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time). During the event, Williams’ management will give an in-depth presentation covering the company’s natural gas-focused strategy to meet growing clean energy demands while also delivering shareholder value.

The daily chart for WMB points out that the company has recorded 2.20% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.59M shares, WMB reached to a volume of 5890808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Williams Cos Inc [WMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMB shares is $38.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.24. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Williams Cos Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Williams Cos Inc is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMB in the course of the last twelve months was 15.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.72.

Trading performance analysis for WMB stock

Williams Cos Inc [WMB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.47. With this latest performance, WMB shares dropped by -0.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.46 for Williams Cos Inc [WMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.23, while it was recorded at 34.42 for the last single week of trading, and 33.37 for the last 200 days.

Williams Cos Inc [WMB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Williams Cos Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.72 and a Current Ratio set at 0.77.

Williams Cos Inc [WMB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Williams Cos Inc posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Williams Cos Inc go to 2.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Williams Cos Inc [WMB]

The top three institutional holders of WMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WMB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WMB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.