Market Analysts see NiSource Inc [NI] gaining to $28. Time to buy?

NiSource Inc [NYSE: NI] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 1.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $26.09. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 4:30 PM that NiSource Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends.

The board of directors of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) today declared a quarterly common stock dividend payment of $0.265 cents per share, payable February 20, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 5, 2024.

The board also declared today a dividend of $406.25 per share on the Corporation’s 6.50% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, equal to $0.40625 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of the Series B Preferred Stock, is hereby declared, payable March 15, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 23, 2024.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5583573 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NiSource Inc stands at 1.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.70%.

The market cap for NI stock reached $11.67 billion, with 447.31 million shares outstanding and 445.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.06M shares, NI reached a trading volume of 5583573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NiSource Inc [NI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NI shares is $29.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NI stock is a recommendation set at 1.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for NiSource Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NiSource Inc is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for NI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

How has NI stock performed recently?

NiSource Inc [NI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.95. With this latest performance, NI shares dropped by -0.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.24 for NiSource Inc [NI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.27, while it was recorded at 25.67 for the last single week of trading, and 26.72 for the last 200 days.

NiSource Inc [NI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

NiSource Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.29 and a Current Ratio set at 0.41.

Earnings analysis for NiSource Inc [NI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NiSource Inc posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NiSource Inc go to 8.30%.

Insider trade positions for NiSource Inc [NI]

The top three institutional holders of NI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.