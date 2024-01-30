JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] Is Currently 0.26 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] jumped around 0.45 points on Monday, while shares priced at $172.73 at the close of the session, up 0.26%. The company report on January 29, 2024 at 9:00 AM that CarGurus Partners with Chase to Expand Consumer Financing Options.

Chase has joined CarGurus’ multi-lender financing platform, enabling consumers to access personalized rates online for a better-informed car shopping experience.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.46M shares, JPM reached a trading volume of 6926001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $191.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 1.65. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for JPM in the course of the last twelve months was 4.26.

How has JPM stock performed recently?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.54. With this latest performance, JPM shares gained by 1.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.51 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 163.87, while it was recorded at 171.49 for the last single week of trading, and 149.30 for the last 200 days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.58.

Earnings analysis for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted 4.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to 3.00%.

Insider trade positions for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in JPM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in JPM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.