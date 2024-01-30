Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $3.80

Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GRAB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.21% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.93%. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Grab Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Revenue grew 61% year-over-year to $615 million1.

Loss for the period improved by 71% year-over-year to $99 million.

Over the last 12 months, GRAB stock dropped by -10.74%. The one-year Grab Holdings Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.21. The average equity rating for GRAB stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.51 billion, with 3.74 billion shares outstanding and 1.81 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.09M shares, GRAB stock reached a trading volume of 9558180 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRAB shares is $4.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRAB stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Grab Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grab Holdings Limited is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for GRAB in the course of the last twelve months was 156.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.76.

GRAB Stock Performance Analysis:

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.93. With this latest performance, GRAB shares dropped by -0.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.90 for Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.18, while it was recorded at 3.17 for the last single week of trading, and 3.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Grab Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Grab Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.76 and a Current Ratio set at 3.79.

GRAB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Grab Holdings Limited posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRAB.

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GRAB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GRAB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GRAB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.