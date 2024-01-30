Goldman lifts Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Enterprise Products Partners L P [NYSE: EPD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.22% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.67%. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) (“Enterprise”) announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution to be paid to Enterprise common unitholders with respect to the fourth quarter of 2023 of $0.515 per unit, or $2.06 per unit on an annualized basis.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The quarterly distribution will be paid Wednesday, February 14, 2024, to common unitholders of record as of the close of business Wednesday, January 31, 2024. This distribution represents a 5.1 percent increase over the distribution declared with respect to the fourth quarter of 2022, and a 3 percent increase over the distribution declared with respect to the third quarter of 2023.

Over the last 12 months, EPD stock rose by 4.37%. The one-year Enterprise Products Partners L P stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.59. The average equity rating for EPD stock is currently 1.52, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $59.66 billion, with 2.17 billion shares outstanding and 1.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.76M shares, EPD stock reached a trading volume of 6641772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPD shares is $31.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L P shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enterprise Products Partners L P is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPD in the course of the last twelve months was 12.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.65.

EPD Stock Performance Analysis:

Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.67. With this latest performance, EPD shares gained by 4.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.52 for Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.58, while it was recorded at 27.27 for the last single week of trading, and 26.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enterprise Products Partners L P Fundamentals:

Enterprise Products Partners L P’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.65 and a Current Ratio set at 0.92.

EPD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enterprise Products Partners L P posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enterprise Products Partners L P go to 5.60%.

Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EPD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EPD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EPD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.