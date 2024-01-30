Denison Mines Corp [DNN] Stock trading around $1.95 per share: What’s Next?

Denison Mines Corp [AMEX: DNN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.56% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.09%. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Grounded Lithium Closes Earn-in Agreement with Denison Mines.

(TSXV: GRD) (OTCQB: GRDAF) – Grounded Lithium Corp. (“GLC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that we have obtained consents, from shareholders holding over 50% of the outstanding shares of the Company, in respect of the previously announced definitive agreement (the “Agreement”) with Denison Mines Corp (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) (“Denison”). The Company has also received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to close the transaction.

With all approvals obtained, the earn-in option granted by the Agreement is effective as of January 24, 2024. As communicated in the January 16, 2024 press release, the 5% gross over riding royalty (“GORR”) sold to Denison is now reduced to 2%. The GORR will be eliminated in its entirety on the earlier of: (i) the date that Denison completes the first earn-in option under the Agreement; and (ii) the date that is fifteen (15) months after date of the Agreement unless Denison elects to forfeit its rights to exercise an earn-in option prior thereto.

Over the last 12 months, DNN stock rose by 37.32%. The one-year Denison Mines Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.04. The average equity rating for DNN stock is currently 1.57, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.73 billion, with 888.61 million shares outstanding and 871.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.33M shares, DNN stock reached a trading volume of 9165062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Denison Mines Corp [DNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNN shares is $2.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNN stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 226.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

DNN Stock Performance Analysis:

Denison Mines Corp [DNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.09. With this latest performance, DNN shares gained by 10.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.87 for Denison Mines Corp [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8172, while it was recorded at 1.9420 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4478 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Denison Mines Corp Fundamentals:

Denison Mines Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.29.

DNN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Denison Mines Corp posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNN.

Denison Mines Corp [DNN] Institutonal Ownership Details

