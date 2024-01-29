Velo3D Inc [VLD] is -27.62% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Velo3D Inc [NYSE: VLD] price surged by 11.08 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 5:30 AM that Velo3D Announces Key Strategic Priorities for Growth in 2024.

Company Remains Committed to Its “Land-and-expand” Strategy, Shows Improvements in Printer Reliability and Customer Success.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The one-year VLD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 84.41. The average equity rating for VLD stock is currently 1.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Velo3D Inc [VLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLD shares is $1.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Velo3D Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Velo3D Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

VLD Stock Performance Analysis:

Velo3D Inc [VLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.69. With this latest performance, VLD shares dropped by -52.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.43 for Velo3D Inc [VLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6247, while it was recorded at 0.2641 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4870 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Velo3D Inc Fundamentals:

Velo3D Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.04 and a Current Ratio set at 1.86.

VLD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Velo3D Inc posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 38.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Velo3D Inc go to 17.00%.

Velo3D Inc [VLD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VLD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VLD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.