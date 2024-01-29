T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] Stock trading around $162.16 per share: What’s Next?

T-Mobile US Inc [NASDAQ: TMUS] plunged by -$0.4 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $162.16. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 4:00 PM that T-Mobile Delivers Industry-Leading Growth in Customers, Service Revenues, Profitability and Cash Flow in 2023, Setting Up Strong 2024 Outlook.

Growth Investments in Q4 Resulted in Industry Leading Customer Growth Across the Board in the Quarter and Set the Company Up for Continued Profitable Growth in 2024 and Beyond.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

T-Mobile US Inc stock has also loss -1.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TMUS stock has inclined by 15.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.93% and gained 1.14% year-on date.

The market cap for TMUS stock reached $187.53 billion, with 1.23 billion shares outstanding and 399.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.38M shares, TMUS reached a trading volume of 8882312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $184.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc is set at 2.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 29.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.78.

TMUS stock trade performance evaluation

T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.82. With this latest performance, TMUS shares gained by 3.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.45 for T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.97, while it was recorded at 162.97 for the last single week of trading, and 143.98 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

T-Mobile US Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.78 and a Current Ratio set at 0.86.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, T-Mobile US Inc posted 1.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc go to 43.92%.

T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TMUS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.