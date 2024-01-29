Stifel slashes price target on TeraWulf Inc [WULF] – find out why.

TeraWulf Inc [NASDAQ: WULF] jumped around 0.17 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.69 at the close of the session, up 11.18%. The company report on January 12, 2024 at 4:05 PM that TeraWulf Announces Appointment of New Independent Directors to the Board.

Christopher Jarvis and Amanda Fabiano to join the TeraWulf Board.

Compared to the average trading volume of 17.40M shares, WULF reached a trading volume of 17239091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TeraWulf Inc [WULF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WULF shares is $3.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WULF stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for TeraWulf Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TeraWulf Inc is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for WULF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

How has WULF stock performed recently?

TeraWulf Inc [WULF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.46. With this latest performance, WULF shares dropped by -23.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WULF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.79 for TeraWulf Inc [WULF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6630, while it was recorded at 1.5060 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7734 for the last 200 days.

TeraWulf Inc [WULF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

TeraWulf Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.12 and a Current Ratio set at 0.12.

Earnings analysis for TeraWulf Inc [WULF]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TeraWulf Inc posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -72.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WULF.

Insider trade positions for TeraWulf Inc [WULF]

The top three institutional holders of WULF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WULF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WULF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.