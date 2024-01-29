ROTH Capital lifts Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc [CRBP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: CRBP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 249.41% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 318.30%. The company report on January 26, 2024 at 7:30 AM that CRB-701 (SYS6002) A Next Generation Nectin-4 Targeting Antibody Drug Conjugate Demonstrates Encouraging Safety and Efficacy in Patients with Nectin-4 Positive Tumors in First-In-Human Study Presented at ASCO-GU 2024.

Q3W schedule of CRB-701 (SYS6002) demonstrates a 43% ORR and 71% DCR at predicted therapeutically relevant doses.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

All assessable nectin-4 positive study participants with mUC and cervical cancer treated at or above this dose demonstrated some level of disease control.

Over the last 12 months, CRBP stock rose by 614.91%. The one-year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -47.45. The average equity rating for CRBP stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $130.35 million, with 4.42 million shares outstanding and 4.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 25.97K shares, CRBP stock reached a trading volume of 33131047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc [CRBP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRBP shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRBP stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc is set at 2.93 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 419.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.55.

CRBP Stock Performance Analysis:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc [CRBP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 318.30. With this latest performance, CRBP shares gained by 446.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 360.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 614.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 94.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 96.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 92.11 for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc [CRBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.27, while it was recorded at 12.07 for the last single week of trading, and 7.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 0.99.

CRBP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc posted -2.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -24.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRBP.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc [CRBP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CRBP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CRBP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CRBP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.