Pinterest Inc [PINS] Is Currently 1.92 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Pinterest Inc [NYSE: PINS] gained 1.92% or 0.71 points to close at $37.70 with a heavy trading volume of 14726937 shares. The company report on January 22, 2024 at 4:06 PM that Pinterest to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 on Thursday, February 8th, 2024 after market close. The company will host its quarterly conference call to discuss these results at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call and related earnings release materials can be accessed on Pinterest’s Investor Relations website at investor.pinterestinc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call.

The daily chart for PINS points out that the company has recorded 40.36% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.41M shares, PINS reached to a volume of 14726937 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pinterest Inc [PINS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $39.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 1.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINS in the course of the last twelve months was 62.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 9.99.

Trading performance analysis for PINS stock

Pinterest Inc [PINS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.62. With this latest performance, PINS shares gained by 1.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.62 for Pinterest Inc [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.48, while it was recorded at 37.07 for the last single week of trading, and 28.71 for the last 200 days.

Pinterest Inc [PINS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Pinterest Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.99 and a Current Ratio set at 9.99.

Pinterest Inc [PINS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pinterest Inc posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinterest Inc go to 38.90%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Pinterest Inc [PINS]

The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PINS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PINS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.