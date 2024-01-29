Phunware Inc [PHUN] is 287.68% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Phunware Inc [NASDAQ: PHUN] gained 5.86% on the last trading session, reaching $0.32 price per share at the time. The company report on January 26, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Phunware Appoints Industry Veteran Elliot Han to its Board of Directors.

Bringing Deep Experience in Digital Assets and Technology Leadership.

If compared to the average trading volume of 87.65M shares, PHUN reached a trading volume of 221792359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Phunware Inc [PHUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHUN shares is $0.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Phunware Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phunware Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for PHUN stock

Phunware Inc [PHUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.45. With this latest performance, PHUN shares gained by 308.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.89 for Phunware Inc [PHUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1387, while it was recorded at 0.3505 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3339 for the last 200 days.

Phunware Inc [PHUN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Phunware Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.25 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Phunware Inc [PHUN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Phunware Inc posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHUN.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Phunware Inc [PHUN]

