Market cap of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE] reaches 755.45M – now what?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [NYSE: SPCE] slipped around -0.06 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.89 at the close of the session, down -3.08%. The company report on January 26, 2024 at 1:41 PM that Virgin Galactic Completes 11th Successful Spaceflight.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (“Virgin Galactic” or the “Company”) today announced the completion of its first spaceflight of 2024 and 11th mission to date. Today’s ‘Galactic 06’ flight marked the first time all four seats aboard VSS Unity were occupied by private astronauts.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Michael Colglazier, CEO of Virgin Galactic, said: “Today the incredible team at Virgin Galactic supported another successful mission and delivered an unforgettable experience for four new astronauts. The success of ‘Galactic 06’ and the Company’s other commercial spaceflights in recent months only increases our confidence in the repeatability of our product and our ability to deliver a superlative experience to our customers. With the production of our next-generation Delta-class ships underway, we look forward to expanding our flight capacity with testing expected to start next year and commercial service in 2026.”.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.35M shares, SPCE reached a trading volume of 8876334 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCE shares is $2.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCE stock is a recommendation set at 3.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 155.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.59.

How has SPCE stock performed recently?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.56. With this latest performance, SPCE shares dropped by -28.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.26 for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2342, while it was recorded at 1.9980 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8762 for the last 200 days.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.88 and a Current Ratio set at 5.97.

Earnings analysis for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc posted -0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc go to 19.40%.

Insider trade positions for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE]

The top three institutional holders of SPCE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SPCE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SPCE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.