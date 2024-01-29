Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] Is Currently 1.60 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] gained 1.60% or 0.89 points to close at $56.59 with a heavy trading volume of 10346006 shares. The company report on January 23, 2024 at 8:49 AM that FM:Systems Study Finds Most Business Leaders Want to End Alternative Work Arrangements, Return to Full-Time Office Attendance.

60% of business leaders want employees back in-office five days a week.

37% of organizations plan to expand their real estate footprint in 2024.

The daily chart for JCI points out that the company has recorded -18.36% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.86M shares, JCI reached to a volume of 10346006 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JCI shares is $64.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JCI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for JCI in the course of the last twelve months was 22.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for JCI stock

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.43. With this latest performance, JCI shares dropped by -1.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.78 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.78, while it was recorded at 55.57 for the last single week of trading, and 58.35 for the last 200 days.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.95.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Johnson Controls International plc posted 0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 12.25%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]

The top three institutional holders of JCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in JCI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in JCI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.